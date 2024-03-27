HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCI. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

HCI opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

