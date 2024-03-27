HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

