HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 290,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,464 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

