Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

HWBK stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of 155.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $101,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $70,210.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

