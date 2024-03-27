Harrington Investments INC Takes $215,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AerCap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.