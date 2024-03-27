Harrington Investments INC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.