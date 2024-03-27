Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

