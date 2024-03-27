Harrington Investments INC Purchases 560 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

