Harrington Investments INC Purchases 2,046 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

