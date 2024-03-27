Harrington Investments INC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.