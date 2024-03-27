Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.