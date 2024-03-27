Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,005.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.