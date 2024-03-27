Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

