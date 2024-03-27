Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.