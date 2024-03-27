Harrington Investments INC Has $1.17 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $740.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $720.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.53. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $551.36 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

