Harrington Investments INC Buys Shares of 8,059 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

