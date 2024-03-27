Harrington Investments INC Acquires 414 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

