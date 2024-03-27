Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a growth of 100,000.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
HMSNF remained flat at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
About Hammerson
