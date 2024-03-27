Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

