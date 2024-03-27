Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:GYRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gyrodyne has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Further Reading

