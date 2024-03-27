GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.16% of GXO Logistics worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GXO traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 756,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

