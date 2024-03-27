GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUROF remained flat at $1.79 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
