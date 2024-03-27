GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUROF remained flat at $1.79 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

