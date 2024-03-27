Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Update

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GFGF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Institutional Trading of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Free Report) by 1,094.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.78% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

