GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($20.96).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.85) to GBX 1,820 ($23.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,697.80 ($21.46) on Wednesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.73). The stock has a market cap of £68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,414.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.00) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,115.48). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,929,042.54). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,115.48). In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,802 shares of company stock worth $31,381,484. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

