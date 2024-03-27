Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Critical Analysis

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $7.52 billion 0.14 -$28.81 million ($0.11) -39.82 Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.29 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $4.03, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,396.26%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.80% 0.30% 0.26% Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79%

Summary

HUYA beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

