Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $6.16 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $252,743.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,149.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00703423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00138722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00197495 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00125902 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.