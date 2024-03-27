Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 1854729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.58).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £242.31 million, a PE ratio of 601.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,955.52). In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,955.52). Also, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,119.73). 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
