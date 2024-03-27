Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 1854729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.58).

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £242.31 million, a PE ratio of 601.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.72.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,955.52). In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,955.52). Also, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,119.73). 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.