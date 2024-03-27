Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in March

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
Shares of GMER stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.05.
About Good Gaming
