Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in March

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.05.

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

