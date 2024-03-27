Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

