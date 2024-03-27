GoDaddy’s (GDDY) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,457,935. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

