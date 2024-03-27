Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Boosted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 5.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

