Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.49

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1272594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.