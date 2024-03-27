Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTLL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,752,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,946,898. Global Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Global Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.