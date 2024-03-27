Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.92. 74,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 128,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

