GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $25.74. 817,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,129,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

