Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,857.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
GEODF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Geodrill
