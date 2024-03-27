General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $178.52 and last traded at $177.75. 2,350,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,883,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.55.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $520,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

