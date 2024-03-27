General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $178.45. 2,522,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,295. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

