General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $200.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

