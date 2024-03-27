GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Position Increased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

