GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $13.05. GameStop shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 7,258,901 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 198,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -436.19 and a beta of -0.42.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.