G999 Tops One Day Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00027826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001448 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.