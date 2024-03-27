G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

