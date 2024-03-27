FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.56.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.