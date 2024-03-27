FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.
Orla Mining Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.56.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
