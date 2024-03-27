FY2024 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.60). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 1,699.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of SYBX opened at $1.78 on Monday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Articles

