FY2024 EPS Estimates for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Cut by Zacks Small Cap

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

