FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DATA Communications Management Corp. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$171.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 3.57.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

