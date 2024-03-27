FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September comprises 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter worth $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.