FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May accounts for about 2.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 1.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

