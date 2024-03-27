FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:FDEC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.